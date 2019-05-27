‘I want them to pay’: Husband of runner seriously injured in Worcester hit-and-run hopes driver will come forward

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The husband of a runner who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Worcester on Sunday night is pleading for the driver to come forward as police turn to the public for help in piecing together the crash.

Officers responding to report of a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Orient and Plantation Streets around 10:20 p.m found a 53-year-old man in the street, according to the Worcester Police Department.

William Gonsorcic was taken to a hospital with a broken arm, leg, and ribs. He is expected to survive.

The driver who Gonsorcic was traveling at a high speed when the collision occurred, police said.

Gonsorcic’s grief-stricken husband, David McNamara, can’t fathom how someone could just drive away without stopping.

“I have no idea who did this. I would like to know who and why,” he told 7News. “Why? why? Why would you hit someone and drive away?”

McNamara says Gonsorcic is an avid runner who has completed a number of races, including marathons.

“He’s very active. He loves running. Running is his passion,” he said of Gonsorcic.

Gonsorcic, who was in the crosswalk when he was hit, was thrown about 20 feet.

Erica Greenslit, who rushed over to assist Gonsorcic, says a black car sped by at a speed of about 85 mph after the crash.

“He just was like ‘help me,’ he was delirious,” she said. “He didn’t really say much. I just told him not to move.”

Gonsorcic has a lengthy recovery ahead. McNamara hopes the person responsible will do the right thing and come forward.

“I want him to come forward. I want them to pay for what they did to my husband,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 508-799-8674.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)