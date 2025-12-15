PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Students continued to pay their respects for the victims of the Brown University shooting by leaving flowers on campus, but the grief reaches across the country and around the world.

The College Republicans of America said the vice presidents of their chapter at Brown was one of the two students killed. They remember Ella Cook for her bold, brave, and kind heart.

Cook was also remembered Sunday at her home church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the other student killed in the shooting was a citizen of their country. Vice President J.D. Vance posted online calling him a brilliant young man who dreamed of being a surgeon.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, and then it does,” Anne Clark said, a graduate student.

Students on campus were still processing the senseless violence.

“This isn’t supposed to happen here,” Amelia Spalter said, a student at Brown. “Brown is a sanctuary.”

“This is horrendous and something needs to change in this country,” Clark said.

Spalter said a local shop donated yellow flowers as she went to buy them.

“Any students that are still here, I want them to see hope when they walk past here,” Spalter said. “Not a crime scene.”

