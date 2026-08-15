SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who rushed into a burning building to rescue a man during a fast-moving fire in Salisbury on Friday night is recalling the terrifying moment he put himself in harm’s way to rescue another person.

A day after a fire burned multiple buildings on Atlantic Avenue in Salisbury, Ron Pearson is recalling the moment he and other people rushed to the aid of people who were trapped in a raging fire.

Pearson said he was driving by when he heard someone screaming for help and sprang into action.

“It was really scary, but I just… tried to get the old man out, so I grabbed him. Flames are going everywhere, and things are falling, and wood’s on fire, and two cars are there, and gas tanks or propane tanks, all these things that are really scary to be around fire. I want to make sure that man got out safely.”

Pearson says he has severe burns on his arms. Fire officials say tw peoplem including the man Pearson helped rescue, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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