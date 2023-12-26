QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local figure skater is gaining national traction, now ranked ninth in her age group as she continues to pursue her passion.

Ayva Niewiadomski is a 9-year-old Quincy resident. With a love of figure skating spanning multiple generations, she and her mother recently spoke to 7NEWS.

“Just to see how passionate she is,” said Gina Niewiadomski, Ayva’s mother. “If I don’t take her skating in the morning, she will sit at my doorway and cry.”

“She loved it,” Gina continued. “From the moment she got out there, she had a smile on her face.”

When she learned her mother was also a skater, Gina said, “that kind of topped everything off.”

“I want to follow in her footsteps,” Ayva said.

Ayva attends school online in order to keep up with her demanding practice schedule.

She then trains at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, where she said she has learned a lot.

Ayva is currently working to master triple jumps while others her age are just learning double jumps. Pushing to improve her skills, Ayva’s goal is to one day reach the Olympics.

“It’s fun and it’s my style and I feel like I have ice in my blood and I feel like I was born to do this sport,” she said.

Ayva is now training for next year’s competition season, working to perfect her new choreography before next year’s debut.

