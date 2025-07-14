FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS spoke with a woman who was showing up for her shift at Gabriel House late Sunday night when the Fall River assisted living facility caught fire.

Debbie Johnson works the overnight shift and has worked there for four years as a certified nursing assistant.

Johnson arrived at work roughly 30 minutes after the fire started and says the scene was horrific.

Johnson described seeing residents hanging out of windows as firefighters rushed with ladders to help them. She said she wanted to run inside to help residents that she’s grown close to, but officials were keeping people away and making sure no one entered.

“I went in at 10 for my shift and it was all happening,” Johnson said. “I saw the people being taken out with ladders, I was horrified. Totally horrified… It was a horror show. People coming out all the ladders and they did a fantastic job. There are some people that didn’t make it.”

Johnson later went to the facility all the residents were taken to to reconnect with those who made it out.

