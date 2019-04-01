‘I was in shock’: 16-year-old Lawrence girl shot by BB gun

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating after two girls, a 16-year-old and a 6-year-old, were shot with a BB gun on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of teens shooting a BB gun from a porch on Hampshire Street about 6:30 p.m. found the victims injured, police said.

“I noticed when (my friend) got serious and pulled down my shirt is when I glanced at my shoulder, and I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do,” said the 16-year-old.

Her friend said: “She turned facing me, and I was like, ‘Oh, they threw a paintball at you’ because the blood (was) on her shirt looked like it was a paintball. So I lifted her shirt and saw the hole, and I said, ‘Somebody shot you.'”

The 6-year-old girl was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police.

