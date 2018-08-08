‘I was in shock:’ Witness describes moment SUV drove onto 2 cars in Shaw’s parking lot

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) – A Scituate woman who said her flip-flops got stuck in the pedal of her SUV, causing her to drive up over a median and onto two parked cars in a supermarket parking lot, has been cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to the Shaw’s parking lot in Cohasset Monday about 5:30 p.m. found a 2016 Honda Pilot resting on the hoods of two cars as shocked witnesses stood in awe of the unusual sight.

“It just sounded like somebody jumping on a hood, but 100 times louder,” shopper Liz Flaherty said. “I was in shock. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

The 67-year-old, whose name was not released, told officers that “she believed her shoe caught on the gas pedal as she was shifting her foot from the gas pedal to the brake pedal,” a police report said.

A husband and wife had just stepped out of their Lexus sedan when the SUV suddenly sped up and drove at them. Flaherty rushed over to console the woman, who was left shaken by the incident.

“She was a nervous wreck,” Flaherty said. “She just told me that all she saw was tires coming at the side of her head.”

The driver of a BMW that was crushed told 7News that the woman was very apologetic about the accident.

The woman will be summonsed to court at a later date.

No one was injured.

