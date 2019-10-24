‘I was pissed’: Reporter speaks out after Patriots fan tries to kiss her before MNF

(WHDH) — A sports reporter took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out a New England Patriots fan who tried to kiss her during an interview before Monday Night’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Erin Kate Dolan, of PointsBet Sportsbook, says she laughed off the fan’s failed kiss attempt but wanted to let the public know that being on camera is not always glamorous.

“Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not,” Dolan said in a tweet. “I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this and I won’t be the last, unfortunately.”

In the video, Dolan could be seen quickly moving away from the fan, who stumbled away after he leaned in for the kiss.

PointsBet Sportsbook came to the defense of Dolan, tweeting, “There is simply no place for this. Erin and all other broadcasters should never have to endure this type of behavior.”

The website went on to say that they will not be sending their reporters to similar events until such incidents can be prevented.

There is simply no place for this. Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior. Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward. https://t.co/WoFgLYmc84 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2019

