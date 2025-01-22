SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after an alleged robbery at East Cambridge Savings Bank in Somerville Wednesday afternoon.

Dennis Ferrante, a cab driver, is still processing his front row seat to the incident.

Ferrante says the alleged robber got into his car.

“All he kept saying is, ‘my wife is going to kill me,'” Ferrante said. “I can understand that…”

Police say the man got into Ferrante’s cab in Porter Square and asked him if he could make a quick stop at the bank.

Ferrante pulled into the East Cambridge Savings Bank on Highland Avenue.

John Politis was standing in line when he says the man began demanding money from the teller.

“[He said] give me the money, give me the money, that was it,” Politis said.

Police recovered a pile of evidence, including a backpack with wads of stolen cash from the bank.

“I was scared,” said Ferrante. “I wanted another cigarette.”

No one was injured in the incident, but it was a memorable day for Ferrante, who feels fortunate he didn’t know what his passenger was allegedly up to.

“I never saw him before,” said Ferrante. “If I knew, I would’ve been petrified.”

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at some point on Thursday.

