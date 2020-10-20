‘I was shocked’: Bill dispute over fried rice, tip leads to assault at Salem restaurant

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem restaurant manager is recalling the alarming moment a customer attacked her during a dispute over fried rice and a tip for the server.

Surveillance video caught the customer assault Koto Grill & Sushi manager Yan Lin.

“I couldn’t believe that just happened,” she said. “It was just sudden and I was shocked.”

Lin says the woman was with a small group and started giving the server a hard time over an order of fried rice.

“When the food comes out she says, ‘I don’t want it. It isn’t worth $10,” she recalled.

The restaurant took the order off the bill and when it came time to checkout, Lin says she suggested that the group still leave a tip for their server.

Lin said the customer responded by saying, “This is how you ask for tip? I’m not leaving anything for her.”

When she went run the credit cards for the group, Lin says no tip was included but the woman ran up behind her, reached for the card, and tossed Lin against a wall.

“She was being crazy,” Lin said. “I showed her transaction on the screen what the amount was.”

The woman and the others walked out of the restaurant after signing their receipts.

“I couldn’t believe this is happening,” Lin said. “I don’t want it happening in any other restaurants.”

The manager has provided the surveillance footage of the incident to police and says she hopes the receipts the diners left behind will aid in tracking them down.

