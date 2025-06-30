BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a brazen robber who broke into two Back Bay restaurants overnight.

Surveillance video of the crime shows glass shattering and a burglar make his way into two restaurants on Peterborough Street.

Video from inside and outside of Viva Burrito shows a man in a blue sweatshirt force his way into the restaurant and then help himself to the register.

Next door, cellphone video shows the front door of Rod Thai Family Taste shattered.

The owner said he arrived early to work only to find the side-by-side restaurants had been broken into.

“I was shocked,” said Panda Limsawat, owner of Rod Thai Family Taste.

Boston police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken from both businesses, which were open on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

