‘I was terrified’: Alleged victim takes stand in ex-Salem police officer’s rape trial

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who claims he was forced into a broom closet at the Salem Police Department and sexually assaulted took the stand Thursday for opening statements in the rape case against former officer Brian Butler.

Butler, 57, is charged with raping the 29-year-old man while he was in protective custody at the department in 2016. At the time, the defendant was the husband of Salem Police Chief Mary Butler.

“I felt more so violated,” the alleged victim said. “I wanted all of it to just stop. I was terrified.”

The rape happened early Halloween morning after the man was taken in following a night of heavy drinking, according to police. Butler could be seen on surveillance video pretending to help the man, who was wearing nothing but a hospital gown.

The victim claims Butler led him out of his cell and into the booking area and a nearby broom closet, where he was sexually assaulted. The victim said he was too afraid to resist Butler’s alleged advances.

“I felt powerless,” the man said. “He was in a position of power.”

Butler has since resigned from the department and his wife filed for divorce.

The victim is slated to return to the stand Friday to resume testimony. The jury will also tour the Salem Police Department.

