FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - It happened on July 13, 2025: a smoky fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Fall River.

“Oh my God, absolutely!” Michael Pimentel said, when asked if he thought he was going to die. “I was terrified, terrified. Me and everybdy else were screaming out those windows.”

Despite being a double amputee, 73-year-old Pimentel survived. A fireman carried him down a ladder.

10 other residents died; Pimentel said he thinks of them often.

“They’re in God’s hands; they’re in a better place,” Pimentel said. “I picture them going to a Red Sox game, and there’s no more canes or wheelchairs, no power chairs, they’re walking out.”

Fall River’s fire chief said the lack of fire doors in hallways, sprinkler issues, and air conditioners blocking windows contributed to the tragedy.

As the first anniversary of the event approached, the Fall River Fire Department demonstrated how quickly a fire can spread in a building where fire sprinklers malfunction.

Now the state is moving to require that assisted living facilities be inspected annually by the local fire department. The chief said his team will work closely with experts from sprinkler and fire alarm companies.

“The fire department’s involvement gives us the teeth that we need to make sure that they’re having those inspections done,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

Bacon is now working with the state and federal officials to strengthen those inspections.

Gabriel House and its owner released a statement, saying, “The victims are ever in our hearts and in our prayers. We offer our condolences, also, to the residents who lost their home that night.”

The statement went on to say the building’s sprinkler system had passed an inspection five days before the fire. The owner of Gabriel House faces about a dozen lawsuits filed by victims and their loved ones. Pimentel is among the plaintiffs.

The building sits empty now. The fence out front is a memorial with flowers and flags to honor the memory of those who died and those who saved lives.

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