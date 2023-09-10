A teenager from Quincy had her chance at a victory lap at the 16th annual Franciscan Children’s 5K.

But a year ago, she wasn’t even sure she’d ever walk again.

“I wasn’t walking,” she said. “I was in recovery from my injury.”

Evonne Woodfin suffered a devastating spinal injury on a family vacation in June 2022 while the 18-year-old was cliff jumping.

After the accident, she was airlifted to Boston’s Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital for surgery. Followed by months of intensive rehab with her physical therapist Kayleigh, Evonne slowly began her journey of walking again.

“At first I hated her, but now I have so much thanks to her,” Evonne said.

Evonne was soon able to dance at her senior prom and walk across the stage to receive her diploma.

“Probably one of the harder conversations, preparing Evonne and her family to go home not completely walking and using a wheelchair still. It really motivated her to work harder,” said Kayleigh Duggan, a physical therapist at Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

Now, Evonne is not only walking but celebrating how far she’s come with her physical therapist.

“I never planned on doing a 5K ever,” Evonne said. “Kayleigh wants me to do it.”

