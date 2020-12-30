‘I will always love Boston’: Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins after 14 years as captain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara announced Wednesday that he is leaving Boston to play for another NHL hockey team after spending 14 years as captain of the Bruins.

“My family and I have been so fortunate to call the great city of Boston our home for over 14 years,” Chara said in an Instagram post. “Recently, the Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players and I respect their decision. Unfortunately, my time as the proud captain of the Bruins has come to an end.”

Chara, 43, has signed a contract with the Washington Capitals, according to reports.

In 2011, Chara helped the Bruins capture their first Stanley Cup since 1972 with an unforgettable victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’m proud that we were able to return the Stanley Cup to Boston and celebrating with all of you, in Boston, New England, and around the world, was a moment I will never forget,” Chara added. “You all have treated my family and me as one of your own and I will always be grateful.”

He also assured the city that he will “always be a Bruin” at heart.

“As I begin this next chapter, I want the people of Boston to know how proud I was to be a Bruin and how grateful I am for all of the support over the years. ‘Thank you’ does not seem adequate to express my sincere gratitude. I will always be a Bruin. I will always love Boston,” Chara explained.

Chara scored 148 goals, tallied 333 assists, and posted a plus-minus of 240 in 1,023 career games with the Bruins.

