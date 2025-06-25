BOSTON (WHDH) - A state police lieutenant is on the road to recovery after a senseless hit-and-run that nearly left him for dead.

Investigators say a teen on a stolen motorcycle plowed into Lt. Donald Bossi on Monday just outside the state police barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard.

The crash propelled Bossi nearly 50 feet. Troopers say the 18-year-old on the motorcycle ditched the bike and ran off.

He later turned himself in, and is facing charges.

Lt. Bossi gave an update from his hospital bed, where he’s already undergone surgery with more to come.

He says doctors temporarily secured his broken pelvis Tuesday with plans to make the permanent repair on Thursday.

The surgery will leave Lt. Bossi bed ridden for several months. His other injuries will need surgery as well, but not right away.

Lt. Bossi says he’s overwhelmed by all the support he’s received. But, in the best possible way, telling friends and colleagues, “I can’t stress enough how much all the outpouring of kindness means to me and my family. I am a fighter. It may take many months, but I will be back, stronger than ever.”

Lt. Bossi also thanked the staff at Mass General, reassuring those worried about him that he is in great hands.

