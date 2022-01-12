BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy has expressed her disappointment with the public school district’s decision to continue the pause of athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Public Schools wrote in a newsletter published Monday, “We have made the difficult decision to continue the current pause in athletics that started during the winter break. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions in consultation with BPHC.”

Murphy responded to this newsletter, writing in a statement, “This has to stop and I will fight for our students on the City Council.”

The city councilor at-large continued that sports are important to children because they provide social, health, and psychological benefits.

“As a mother of student athletes (Go BLA Dragons and Eagles!) who benefitted in so many ways from their time on school teams, and as a public school teacher who knows that educating the whole child has to include physical and social wellness to be successful, I will fight for school sports for our BPS kids,” she wrote. “I know how participation on a school team, whether it’s volleyball, cheering, football, or soccer, can transform a youngster’s life, increasing motivation and a sense of inclusion, and knitting together a closer school and neighborhood community.”

Murphy added that they should be doing everything possible to get Boston Public Schools sports back in action.

“As long as we are following the CDC guidelines, I do not think we should continue the pause that was started during winter break,” she wrote. “Boston Public School kids need this outlet for their social and mental health, now more than ever.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)