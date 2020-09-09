‘I wish I had never called 9-1-1’: Group urging Baker to appoint special prosecutor, reopen all cases of police brutality

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of about 200 demonstrators gathered at the State House on Wednesday night to demand Gov. Charlie Baker appoint a special prosecutor and reopen all cases of police brutality in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Action Against Police Brutality joined family members of victims who have been impacted by police brutality in an effort to bring change to the Commonwealth following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he tried to get into a car while they were trying to arrest him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

Those in attendance could be seen holding signs that read, “Reopen the cases.”

Hope Coleman spoke at the rally on the steps of the State House and recalled the moments her son Terrance was shot by police at her apartment after he refused to go to the hospital. She said it never should have happened.

“The commissioner at that time gets up on the news and says the mother is a liar. She wasn’t there at all. That’s a damn lie. I was with my child. I would never leave my child. I wish I had never called 9-1-1,” she told the crowd that had assembled.

The demonstrators held a “Justice for Jacob Blake” march to City Hall that ended at Peter’s Park in the South End.

Organizers hope the park will be renamed in honor of Terrance Coleman.

