COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Powerful wind gusts tore through New England overnight. In Wakefield, a tree slammed into a house.

The tree snapped as it broke over the roof, causing damage. The homeowner said she was asleep when it happened, woken up by a sudden crash.

Not knowing what she heard, she’s glad everyone is okay.

“I was sleeping and woke up to what I thought was a clap of thunder,” “And then my sister called me, she’s upstairs, and she said ‘there’s a tree that went through the house!’ [It] wiped out the bathroom, the kitchen cabinets, and all the dishes went down. It was a mess upstairs, but the lower level is fine.”

In Taunton, a tree landed in the front yard of a house on Lakeview Avenue.

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video, saying the tree came down around 2:30 a.m., missing cars and the house by just feet.

Power was knocked out too. In Walpole, a tree that came down was caught on camera.

In Attleboro, another home took a hit with a tree toppling over and pulling down power lines with it.

Crews with National Grid cut power so they could safely remove it.

In Cohasset, the storm led to hundreds of outages, over 800 customers without power at one point.

Utility crews have their work cut out for them across the South Shore. Winds brought down a tree on Tremont Street in Duxbury and took wires with it.

On the Cape, wires hung while blocking the road outside a gas station in Falmouth.

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