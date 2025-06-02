BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts addressed the recent surge of immigration arrests in Massachusetts, touting the results of months of operations across the state in a news conference Monday.

Officials said nearly 1,500 people have been arrested across the state by immigration officials, 277 of whom have been ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

The acting director of ICE called the arrests necessary and said that agents are being forced to take the streets and make those arrests.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said that while federal officials want a cooperative relationship with state and local governments, ICE will work around them if necessary.

