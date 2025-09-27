NEW YORK (WHDH) - An immigration officer is off the job after he was caught on camera shoving a woman to the ground at a Manhattan federal courthouse Thursday.

The video shows the agent agressively push the wife of a detainee against a wall, and then to the ground. Witnesses, including the woman’s children, could be heard crying out in disbelief. The agent then picks the woman up and carries her off, as she lashes out in anguish.

Earlier, the woman said she and her family were pleading with officers in Spanish, holding on as tightly as they could and forcing several agents to physically drag her husband away.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemned the agent’s actions.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, “The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE…this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation.”

Elected officials in New York also responded with outrage, called this a violation of the woman’s civil rights. They referred the incident to the Department of Justice, in hopes the agent will be prosecuted.

In a statement, officials wrote, “…the officer, acting under the color of law, willfully used excessive physical force by throwing a young mother to the ground and thereby deprived the victim of her Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures…”

According to that criminal referral, the woman required medical treatment from hitting the back of her head. It also said her husband came to court for what should have been a routine appearance, related to his application for asylum.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)