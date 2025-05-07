BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a man on Cape Cod who was wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old child in Brazil, officials say.

Andre Tiago Lucas was living at a residence in the Cape Cod area providing childcare services, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS posted about the arrest on social media.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)