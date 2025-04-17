FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) an illegal immigrant from Brazil was arrested in Falmouth last month.

Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, 53, is accused of raping a child and is facing multiple sex crime charges.

Officials say she was first arrested in Texas back in 2007 for illegally entering the U.S. and was deported back to Brazil.

Officials say De Oliveira illegally entered the U.S. again.

