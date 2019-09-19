Ice Bucket Challenge credited for helping Facebook reach major milestone

BOSTON (WHDH) - Facebook says that the viral campaign, the Ice Bucket Challenge, is being credited for helping launch its fundraising tool and reach a major milestone.

The social media giant has raised more than $2 billion for charities.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg says the challenge was the inspiration behind Facebook’s fundraising tools. She says more than 45 million people have donated or created a fundraiser on Facebook in the five years since the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral.

The challenge has already raised $220 million worldwide, raising awareness for ALS. The money raised has helped scientists make major advancements in research for the disease.

Former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, created the challenge.

Facebook says several organizations, including Saint Jude’s Research Hospital, have benefited from these online fundraisers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)