NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — A winter wonderland is returning to New Hampshire this season with new features designed with safety in mind.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock will include ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains illuminated at night.

It will operate at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing, with tunnels and crawl spaces clearly marked as one-way features.

All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles this winter,” CEO Kyle Standifird said, “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”

Ice Castles will also be introducing a quarter-mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill.

If weather permits, ice artisans will begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late-November to construct the frozen attraction.

The winter playground is projected to open in early January 2021.

