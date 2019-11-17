Ice chunk flies into windshield, Maine State Police remind drivers to clean off their cars

HOULTON, MAINE (WHDH) - Maine State Police are reminding people to clean snow and ice off of their cars after an ice chink smashed into a driver’s windshield.

Troopers say that a chunk of ice flew off another vehicle and through a woman’s windshield on Interstate 95 in Houlton.

The windshield is heavily damaged but luckily no one was hurt.

The woman who did not clear off her car was issued a traffic summons for an unsecured load on her vehicle

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)