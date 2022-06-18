FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people hit up Gillette Stadium for all the ice cream they could eat at the annual Scooper Bowl on Saturday.

The nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival has been held since 1983 and all proceeds from the $20 tickets go to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

“It’s awesome. We love volunteering for the Jimmy Fund and then being here for an event like this, it’s great to see everyone out here,” said volunteer Kaylene Murphy.

Liz Paananen, whose four-year-old daughter Avery is battling leukemia, said the donations help everyone in a family dealing with cancer.

“The Jimmy Fund is the reason my daughter is here today, everything they do to make her comfortable,” Paananen said. “They don’t even just help the kids, they help the families, so my other kids, my husband — they are just always there for us.”

