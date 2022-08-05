NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A small crowd gathered to inspect the large metallic box that washed up on the shores of Nantucket Thursday.

The box was not containing aliens or pirate treasure, but a bounty of delicious frozen ice cream treats.

With temperatures soaring in the upper 90’s all week, it’s unknown if beachgoers risked biting into the beached frozen treats.

