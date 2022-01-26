(WHDH) — A family-owned ice cream company has unveiled seven new flavors inspired by Little Debbie’s most popular snack cakes.

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie have collaborated to put a cold and creamy twist on seven classic snack cakes including Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Bars, the companies announced in a news release.

The pints will retail at $2.50 each at Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1.

All seven flavors will be available year-round.

