ICE detainer issued for Uber driver accused of raping woman in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver is facing two counts of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Boston early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a 1:15 a.m. report of a woman who had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver on Storrow Drive near the Hatch Memorial Shell arrested Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham, according to state police.

State Police Crime Scene Services personnel collected potential evidence for forensic analysis.

Mayanja was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for Mayanja, who is a Ugandan citizen.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

