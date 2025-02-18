PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A chunk of ice fell off of a truck and struck the windshields of two vehicles on Route 3 in Plymouth, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting ice flying off of a truck and damaging cars. The truck did not stop but Plymouth police were eventually able to track it down, troopers said.

“You ever see these things come off on the highway? Getting hit at 70 miles an hour? It’s awful. I’ve seen multiple accidents happen all the time on Route 3 south, coming off 44. It’s dangerous out there with trucks,” said Paul Malgioglio, a driver in the area.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether the truck driver will be charged.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

