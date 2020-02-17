Ice fisherman and Good Samaritans rescued from icy pond in Boylston

BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were pulled from a pond in Boylston Monday after one fell through the ice, and three others then fell through themselves trying to pull the first person out.

An ice fisherman fell through the ice at Rocky Pond in Boylston Monday afternoon, officials said. When a neighbor came to help, he fell through as well.

Two contractors who heard the men yelling for help and tried to rescue them also fell in, officials said. Emergency responders used a hovercraft from Shrewsbury to rescue them.

The fisherman was taken to the hospital, but all four are expected to be OK, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)