Ice fisherman search leads to empty truck in Lake Champlain

ORWELL, Vt. (AP) — State police searching for an ice fisherman in Vermont say they’ve found his silver pickup truck submerged in 22 feet of water in icy Lake Champlain.

Police searching for 61-year-old Lee Wiktorski, of Benson, said the crew of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft spotted an anomaly on the ice of the lake near Orwell on Tuesday. The state police dive team responded with crews in airboats.

Police say sonar picked up a target in the water. Divers found the truck, which was empty. There was no sign of Wiktorski.

Police said water currents made the dive more difficult, and visibility was near zero. Crews planned to resume their search Wednesday.

A concerned relative reported Wiktorski missing from his fishing trip late Monday.

