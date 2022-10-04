WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed.

Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil in downtown Woburn. The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

No further information is immediately available.

