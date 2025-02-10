LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against a 25-year-old man accused of killing a Lynn sandwich shop owner during an apparent home-invasion robbery, officials announced Monday.

Eric Dionida German-Pena, a native and citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested on a murder charge on Feb. 5. An investigation determined he entered the United States illegally in September 2022.

“Eric Dionida German-Pena will have his day in court, but he stands accused of a very serious and disturbing crime against a member of our Massachusetts community. ICE Boston takes its public safety mission extremely seriously — which is why we’ve lodged an immigration detainer against him with Lynn police,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has charged him with murder, and with the cooperation of the Lynn District Court, we intend to take him into ICE custody after he has paid his debt to society. ICE Boston will continue our mission of arresting and removing egregious alien offenders from New England.”

