BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Congressman, Seth Moulton, let it rip Monday after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Massachusetts were calling out 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes da Silva over the weekend, accusing him of “peddling blatant lies” regarding his treatment while in ICE custody in Burlington before he was released on bond by an immigration judge.

“It’s absurd to be going after an 18-year-old again,” said Moulton. “After keeping him on a concrete floor for six days.”

Speaking out after his release, Gomes, the Milford high teen who was snatched off the streets by federal agents last month on his way to volleyball practice, said he was fed crackers for dinner and would often share them with other detainees.

“Sometimes our lunch and dinner would be crackers,” said Gomes. “I would share with the people there because they were all, like, 35-year-old men who have kids.”

But ICE officials denied the teen’s treatment, telling 7NEWS he received three meals a day including fresh catered sandwiches.

They say he received prompt offsite medical attention despite no issues being identified, and they say Gomes thanked one of their officers saying everyone is so nice.

“I think all of those statements are blatantly false,” said Gomes’ attorney. “I think its also just pretty reprehensible that they keep punching down on this honor student.”

