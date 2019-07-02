ICE protesters arrested after march through Boston shuts down streets during rush hour

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of marchers shut Tremont Street westbound as they protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities on the southern border, with several protesters being arrested when they reached the South Bay jail.

The protesters gathered at the Holocaust Memorial on Congress Street at 5:30 before heading down Tremont, causing traffic problems during rush hour. The protest is coming on the heels of a new report from the Inspector General’s office warning of dangerous conditions in the detention facilities and the release of photos of children crowded together.

Some of the signs in the march. They’re protesting ICE & the migrant facilities on the southern border. The March is now at BMC on Mass Ave & Albany St. #Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/rQicvKfgQT — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

RIGHT NOW: The crowd of protestors marching down Tremont are chanting, “Immigrants are welcome here.” They are marching in protest of the migrant facilities on the southern border. #7News pic.twitter.com/pRhv3EOQIM — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

“Close the camps!” Protestors packing Tremont in the South End, marching toward the Suffolk County House of Correction. They are protesting the detention centers on the Southern Border. #Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/Ugzw94IBuO — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

Protesters chanted “Immigrants are welcome here” as they marched to the South Bay House of Correction, calling for the facilities to be shut down and ICE to be abolished. Organizer Hannah Nahar said the march was organized by members of the Jewish community and others to decry the facilities as “unacceptable.”

“We say never again, we say these camps are totally unacceptable,” Naher said. “In our histories as Jewish people we have learned and taught never again, never let these kinds of atrocities happen and won’t stand for it.”

When the marchers reached the jail, several were arrested as other protesters cheered.

RIGHT NOW: More protestors are being put into custody. The rest of the protestors are cheering. All are cooperating. #7News pic.twitter.com/xLohEz5DKV — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

#BREAKING: Several protestors have been arrested at the Suffolk Co. Sheriff’s Department. They are cooperating. #7News pic.twitter.com/dm2HUdWjqV — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

