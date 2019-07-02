ICE protesters shut Tremont Street westbound in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of marchers have shut Tremont Street westbound as they protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities on the southern border.

The protesters gathered at the Holocaust Memorial on Congress Street at 5:30 before heading down Tremont, causing traffic problems during rush hour. The protest is coming on the heels of a new report from the Inspector General’s office warning of dangerous conditions in the detention facilities and the release of photos of children crowded together.

RIGHT NOW: The crowd of protestors marching down Tremont are chanting, “Immigrants are welcome here.” They are marching in protest of the migrant facilities on the southern border. #7News pic.twitter.com/pRhv3EOQIM — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

Protesters are chanting “Immigrants are welcome here” as they march to the Suffolk County House of Correction and are calling for the facilities to be shut down and ICE to be abolished.. Organizer Hannah Nahar said the march was organized by members of the Jewish community and others to decry the facilities as “unacceptable.”

“We say never again, we say these camps are totally unacceptable,” she said. “In our histories as Jewish people we have learned and taught never again, never let these kinds of atrocities happen and won’t stand for it.”

“Close the camps!” Protestors packing Tremont in the South End, marching toward the Suffolk County House of Correction. They are protesting the detention centers on the Southern Border. #Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/Ugzw94IBuO — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2019

This is a developing story. Follow @7News for the latest information.

