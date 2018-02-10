ICE rally in Burlington for family with uncertain future

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - An ICE rally is being held for a family with an uncertain future. The rally will take place at 9 a.m. in front of the ICE office in Burlington.

Fabiano DeOliveira came to the United States illegally in 2005. He met and married his wife, Karah, in 2010 and they had a son.

According to Karah, the couple went to the immigration office last month in Lawrence to report their marriage and apply for Fabiano’s Green Card when he was arrested.

The couple’s attorney, Jeffrey Rubin, said, “It feels really unfair, really unjust, it feels overreaching, overzealous, and unnecessary.”

But ICE says they do not target those seeking immigration benefits.

In a statement, ICE said in part, “All of those who have been targeted for arrest were targeted based on previously issued orders of removal…”

For now, Fabiano is at home but his family says they are worried about their future.

They said they will be supporting all immigrant families, as well as their own, at the rally Saturday morning.

