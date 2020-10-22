Ice rinks, organized hockey on pause due to rising COVID-19 cases

(WHDH)– Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, Massachusetts state health officials have made the move to shut down indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities through November 7.

There have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with organized ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health.

Each of these clusters was said to include two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.

Officials hope the pause will allow them time to reimagine safety protocols.

Spikes linked to ice hockey have been reported in a number of other states including neighboring New Hampshire which has enacted its own restrictions on the sport.

College and professional programs are exempt from this order.

