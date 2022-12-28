BOSTON (WHDH) - Final touches are being put on an ice sculpture display featuring penguins from the New England Aquarium.

The sculpture will be part of the aquarium’s 8-foot-tall display for the city’s Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll on New Year’s Eve.

One of the penguins depicted in the sculpture is Beach Donkey, a 24-year-old African penguin who received some special shoes earlier this year to help with a foot condition.

This year’s Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll is the largest ever and will feature more than 30 ice sculptures hosted by businesses and cultural sites across the waterfront, including The Anchor, Boston Harbor City Cruises, and Yotel Boston.

