TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - People in the area of 20 Carter Street in Tewksbury are being asked to evacuate as crews respond to an apparent ammonia leak at an ice rink, according to police.

Tewksbury Police issued the notice around 3:13 p.m., as crews responded to the Breakaway Ice Center skating rink for what is believed to be an ammonia leak.

No injuries were initially reported in an update from police, but officials later found one worker required medical attention for what were considered minor injuries.

Police also said those who were at the rink at the time were able to get out.

As of 3:30 p.m., officials considered the ammonia leak “contained” as Tewksbury Fire continues to work with a hazmat team.

Locals are still being asked to stay away from the area until an all-clear is given.

⚠️ There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street. Anyone in the area of the condition or down wind from the location are being asked to evacuate AWAY FROM THE AREA.



IF UNABLE TO EVACUATE PLEASE CONTACT 978-851-7373.#Tewksbury — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) August 30, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)