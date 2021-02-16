Ice storm creates slick road conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory was in effect for most of Massachusetts as an ice storm created slick driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

A messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain began falling Monday evening.

Central and Western Mass. continued to see freezing rain Tuesday morning, with the remainder of the state getting regular rain.

The precipitation moved out midday and the winter weather advisory has since expired.

Temperatures jumped into the 50s across southeastern Mass., with the Boston area climbing into the low 40s.

Slickest travel this morning will be across the interior. pic.twitter.com/V8gQxkelnX — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2021

