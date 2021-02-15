Ice storm leads to multiple crashes, road closures along busy Mass. highways

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Driving was treacherous Monday night as an ice storm descended on the Bay State.

Across the state, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has deployed 707 pieces of equipment in an effort to combat the icy conditions. They say pavement temperatures are at or below freezing in areas west and north of Boston.

A section of the southbound side of Interstate 95 just before Exit 32 in Burlington was temporarily closed to traffic as crews worked to treat roads and clean up multiple car accidents.

Companies also responded to crashes on both sides of Route 128.

In Lexington, firefighters shared a photo of one of those accidents that left three vehicles heavily damaged.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries.

NOW: In #Burlington, I-95 SB closed prior to exit 32 for treatment of roadway. Crews are on-scene. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 16, 2021

Drivers are urged to take things slowly and give other vehicles extra space.

No further information was released.

