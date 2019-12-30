Ice storm warning in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - An ice storm warning is in effect for parts of Central and Western Massachusetts as residents brace for slick driving conditions and possible power outages.

Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, and Berkshire counties are under the warning until 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ice could accumulate to a half inch in these areas.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect until 7 a.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester, and Western Essex counties.

The morning commute could become treacherous while freezing rain falls.

The ice could also down power lines and break tree limbs.

Sleet and freezing rain an issue across the interior today. Best chance of seeing 0.25" or more of ice accretion in 1000' up across the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/Yzwm3Q7xKF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 30, 2019

