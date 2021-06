BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Hat confirmed to 7NEWS on Tuesday that they will be closing their doors for good.

The restaurant opened on Bowdoin Street in Scollay Square back in 1907 and has been serving customers ever since.

No official closing date has been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)