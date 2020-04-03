Iconic Boston brewery establishes relief fund to help restaurant workers in 20 states

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s most iconic brewery has established a relief fund to help restaurant workers who have lost their job due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Walsh announces relief fund for small Boston businesses impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the “Restaurant Strong Fund” to 20 states to aid restaurant and bar workers who have been impacted by COVID-19 closures.

Since mid-March, Samuel Adams says it has donated more than $2 million to restaurants in Arizona, Illinois, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, South Carolina, Connecticut, Maine, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Originally unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18, the fund has since expanded, raising over $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first two weeks, with support from athletes David Ortiz to James Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs, and Ken Oringer.

To qualify for grant assistance, workers must satisfy all of the following requirements:

Completed Application Form in employed state

Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub

Submit the last two pay stubs received

Donations and applications will be accepted through April 30.

To donate, apply for a grant or learn more, visit www.restaurantstrong.org.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)