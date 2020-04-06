Iconic Boston hotel says it won’t reopen when coronavirus pandemic ends

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic Boston hotel recently announced that it will not be reopening when the coronavirus pandemic eventually comes to an end.

In late March, Hotel Buckminster announced on Facebook that it had suspended all operations in response to the most recent guidelines from the CDC and state officials on COVID-19.

Hotel manager Trina Nolan also said, “We do not have plans of reopening in the future at this point in time.”

All existing reservations were automatically canceled, according to Nolan.

