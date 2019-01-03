Iconic Boston restaurant slated to close Jan. 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic Boston restaurant could be closing doors next week.

The Faneuil Hall staple Durgin Park, which opened in 1827, is slated to shut down Jan. 12.

The restaurant is known for its prime rib and Indian pudding.

“It was like a bombshell hit,” said Richelle Mazzoa, a bartender for 30 years. “The older people that have been here longer, they texted me first, saying, “Do you believe it.” It’s such a main place in Boston like Union Oyster House is.”

Shift Manager Kenny Thimothee said: “This is a Boston landmark, the second oldest restaurant. We have people that haven’t been here 40-plus years and come back. This is a piece of history.”

The restaurant could be sold to another company, but for now, is scheduled to close next week.

