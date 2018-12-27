Iconic Boston restaurant to close at end of year

BOSTON (WHDH) - A longtime staple of the culinary scene in Boston will close its doors at the end of the year after four decades.

L’Espalier, renowned for its classic French cuisine, first opened in the Back Bay in 1978, moved to a historic brownstone at 30 Gloucester St. in 1982, and was purchased by Frank McClelland in 1988. The restaurant moved to its current location in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in 2008.

The eatery served as an essential piece of Boston’s cultural fabric over the years but McClelland is looking forward to new ventures.

“L’Espalier has been a beacon of culinary excellence for four decades,” McClelland said in a statement. “I have been privileged to experience endless warmth, camaraderie, friendship, and fun with so many incredible guests and members of my staff. It has been a magnificent run and now it’s simply time for me to move on to my next adventure. I will share some exciting news soon. I thank every person who has worked for or visited us over the decades.”

McClelland has served as owner and executive chef of L’Espalier for the past 30 years, winning international acclaim for superior service, unmatched attention to detail and consistency.

L’Espalier will continue serving guests through Dec. 31.

